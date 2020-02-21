South Africa: Protests Continue for Umjindi Separation From Mbombela

Mbombela — TENSIONS remain rife in the Umjindi Local Municipality as residents maintain their push for the split of the area from the Mbombela Local Municipality.

This is the second week of the demonstrations in Barberton and neighboring areas.

Demonstrators allege poor service delivery.

"We are all affected by high rates of unemployment, water shortage and general disregard on the part of the Mbombela not to mention electricity," said a strike organiser who did not want to be mentioned.

A resident, Wonderboy Pistar, said when Umjindi was incorporated into Mbombela, residents were informed of an increase in the budget to meet the basic needs of the people.

"If the budget is now enormously huge, why are we being told about another source of water. We just want water and employment in our town," the resident said.

One protester said, "This is our strategy to unite Barberton. We call for a break from the Mbombela."

Mandla Msibi, Member of the Executive Committee (MEC) for Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs in Mpumalanga, urged residents to exercise restraint when expressing their concerns.

He reminded them to use official channels to register their concern.