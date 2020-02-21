Zimbabwe: Musona Barred Facing Former Team Anderlecht

Zimbabwe Warriors captain Knowledge Musona's hopes facing off against his former side Anderlecht have been dashed after his Belgian side KAS Eupen confirmed that he will not be eligible for selection when the two clubs clash on Sunday.

Musona endured an unsuccessful spell at Anderlecht and was virtually frozen out of competitive football for almost a year until sealing a January loan move to KAS Eupen which runs until the end of the season.

The 29 year-old Zimbabwe international forward has been enjoying a purple patch since his move to Eupen, starting in all encounters and scoring once.

During the same period, his club, which had lost three consecutive matches before Musona's arrival, has managed two wins and a draw in those five matches in a positive run in which has seen them move out of the relegation zone.

Last week, Musona has expressed his desire to feature in the match in an interview with a Belgian publication.

However KAS Eupen revealed on Wednesday that Musona would not be eligible to face Anderlecht due to contractual stipulations in the loan deal which brought him to the club in January.

"The KAS (Eupen) attacker Knowledge Musona, who is on loan from RSC Anderlecht is not eligible for the game on Sunday," KAS Eupen revealed in a brief statement on their Twitter page.

While KAS Eupen did explain the reason while Musona is set to miss this weekend's game against Anderlecht reports the player's absence is due to a clause in his contract and the fact that his parent club is still paying part of his salary during his loan spell.

According to Belgian newspaper L'Avenir Sport, Belgian Football Association regulations stipulate that a loaned player is not allowed to feature in the encounter if his parent club is still paying part of the salary.

Musona's imminent absence from Sunday's encounter comes after he revealed that he was happy to be playing football regularly again after not being given an opportunity at Anderlecht.

"Yes I'm really enjoying my football again and I feel very comfortable in this Eupen team. You know: I didn't have many opportunities in Anderlecht. I'm happy to be in Eupen and to have my chance. I feel good to be playing regularly again," Musona said.

The Warriors skipper also revealed that he was still unsure if his move to Eupen will be made permanent after his loan stint.

"Yes, it's just a loan until the end of the season. But we never know," he said.

He added: "The two clubs could sit at the table and discuss a transfer. In football, you never know what can and cannot happen. It all starts with the effort we put into the field. Afterwards, the decision is made in the offices. We'll see... "