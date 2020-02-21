Namibia: NPL Lose Supreme Court Appeal

19 February 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Sheefeni Nikodemus

The Supreme Court dismissed the Namibia Premier League's urgent application against the Fifa Normalisation Committee for Namibia with costs on Wednesday, saying it had no jurisdiction to hear the matter.

In a carbon copy ruling, the Supreme Court upheld the High Courts' finding that the appeal should have been filed with the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Lausanne, Switzerland.

The decision means Saturday's Namibia Football Association elective congress in Windhoek will go ahead as planned with the suspended NPL only allowed a watching brief.

It also means that the NPL, if the suspension is lifted at the NFA Congress on Saturday, is compelled to re-admit Orlando Pirates and Civics as part of the disputed NFA directive to disregard relegation and promotion for the 2018-19 season.

"The NC feels vindicated. It's a sense of relief that we welcome this verdict by the highest court in the country. I think we've known for a long time that we were within our rights. What people must remember is that when you make a decision on a given issue, you apply yourself in the most precise way, so that you make the right decision," Fifa Normalisation Committee chairperson Hilda Basson Namundjebo told The Namibian Sport.

The NPL can still take their grievance to the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Lausanne. However, time and resources are against the aggrieved football body.

"It's disappointing to be honest. I thought we had a solid case, unfortunately the judges didn't see it that way," said NPL chief executive officer Harald Fuelle.

"The NPL executive will meet either today or tomorrow urgently and then convene a meeting with the NFA to see how we can resolve the matter."

Last year, the NPL approached the High Court on an urgent basis to set aside the suspension and to halt the 9 November NFA extra-ordinary congress where an appeals committee was approved.

The appeal committee appointment is crucial in determining the composition of the top flight for the new season.

After being demoted in January for falling foul of registration rules, Young African may have a route back to the premiership if their appeal is positive.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenyans Eating Toxic Fish From China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Speculation as Murder-Accused PM Thabane a No-Show at Court
Victoria, Africa's Largest Fresh Water Lake, is Choking in Filth

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.