Zimbabwe: Biti, Ncube Parliament Showdown Over Currency

21 February 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)

MDC vice president and ex-finance minister Tendai Biti Wednesday had a showdown with incumbent Treasury boss Mthuli Ncube over the scrapping of the multi-currency system for the much-resented Zim-dollar.

Ncube introduced Statutory Instrument 142/2019 to do away with the multi-currency system that had stabilised the fragile national economy for 10 years.

The legal instrument bound government entities, businesses and the rest to revert to the use of the Zim-dollar in domestic transactions.

The unpopular policy stance has however been violated by the same authorities who continue to collect some taxes in US dollars, and lately, some retail firms have been allowed to charge a combination of the US and the Zim-dollar.

Biti felt the double standards by authorities was unwelcome.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenyans Eating Toxic Fish From China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Speculation as Murder-Accused PM Thabane a No-Show at Court
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Nairobi Police Killing Suspects in Cold Blood - HRW

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.