Angolan Ambassador Meets With Former Namibian President

Luanda — Angola's ambassador to Namibia, Jovelina Imperial, met last Thursday in Windhoek with former Namibian president Sam Nujoma, at a meeting in which the diplomat reported on the country's economic and social situation.

At the meeting, Jovelina Imperial referred to the fight against corruption underway in the country and the attraction of foreign investments, necessary for the country's economic development, according to a note from the Embassy of Angola in Namibia.

Sam Nujoma, on the other hand, thanked the Angolan people for their contribution to the freedom of Namibia from Apartheid, underlining that Namibia and Angola are brother countries and share a common history.

Among the topics discussed at the meeting are the construction of railways that will connect the bordering regions of the two countries, namely the ports of Walvis Bay (Namibia) and those of Lobito and Namibe (Angola).