Zimbabwe: Suspended Zanu-PF Youth Boss Says Will Not Apologise for Anti-Graft Comments

SUSPENDED Zanu PF youth league boss Godfrey Tsenengamu has refused to apologise for public claims a top businessman and ally to President Emmerson Mnangagwa was corrupt.

Tsenengamu said Thursday his claims were out of genuine love for the President who was being surrounded by bootlickers who stroked his ego through telling the national leader what he wanted to hear.

The firebrand Zanu PF youth leader said he would not bring himself to bootlicking the Mnangagwa in apparent cases of the latter's shortfalls.

He was speaking on the side-lines of his anti-graft association's first conference in Harare, Thursday.

Tsenengamu was suspended from his post as youth league political commissar after naming Mnangagwa's associates on a list of alleged corrupt businessmen leading cartels that are holding back development of the country.

He maintained he will neither ask for forgiveness nor beg to be kept within the party as suspension and expulsion where all the same to him.

The outspoken Tsenengamu who is now coordinating an association of civilians, civic organisations, religious leaders and academics fighting corruption, warned Mnangagwa the same people who praised late President Robert Mugabe marched against him in November 2017.

He added: "The same people who said President Mugabe muri Cremora going to his interface rallies are the same people who came onto the streets and said good riddance, so these people you have to be careful with, they are not genuine."

There have been allegations cartels have captured various arms of government including the executive which has close ties to controversial businessmen Kudakwashe Tagwirei and Billy Rautenbach.

The two amongst many have been accused of deliberately devaluing the local currency by flooding the black market with worthless Bond Notes in search of US dollars and inflating prices in their respective monopolies.