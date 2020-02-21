Somalia: AMISOM Hands Over New Police Station At Beletweyne

21 February 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

The African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) has handed over a new police station to Somali forces to help boost security in Beletweyne, central part of the country.

Augustine Magnus Kailie, AMISOM police commissioner, said the construction of the police station at the Ugas Khalif Airport, which was handed over to the Hirshabelle State police, was in fulfillment of the AMISOM mandate to bolster security at Ugas Khalif Airport and surrounding communities.

"We are happy that the police station at Ugas Khalif Airport in Beletweyne has opened. We were looking forward to having such a station to safeguard those who use the airport and those living around this area," said Ali-Duh Mahad Alle, Acting Police Commander of Hiraan region.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

