Somalia: Al-Shabaab Militant Surrenders to Kenya Police

21 February 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

An Al-Shabaab militant on Thursday surrendered to authorities in Mandera county, northeastern prefecture (NEP) of Kenya. The terror operative surrenders a day after three people were killed in a bus attack claimed by Al-Shabaab.

The terror operative identified as Salat Hajir Jimale, 23 years, surrendered to security authorities at Elwak town in Mandera South.

Initial report recorded at Elwak Police Station indicate that Jimale hails from Ashabito locality of Rhamu in Mandera North. He was held at the police station where he underwent interrogation.

Police reports, Salat Hajir Jimale cooperated well with government officials and provided very critical information that could help in Kenya's war on terrorism.

