Algeria: Workshop On Draft National Statistical Development Programme Project Kicks Off in Algiers

20 February 2020
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Deputy Minister for Statistics and Foresight Bachir Messaitfa on Thursday attended the beginning of the national workshop for the development of the draft national programme for the development of statistics, the ministry said in a statement.

As part of the implementation of the Government's work programme on statistics and foresight, the workshop took place in the presence of representatives of ministries involved in the development of statistical information, including specialized institutions and structures, the same source said.

Messaitfa addressed "the priority need for a new and efficient statistical system to set the Government's public policies and decision-making, and ensure sectoral statistical coordination."

Messaitfa also stressed the commitment to complete the 2035 vision in line with the economic, political and social changes that Algeria is currently undergoing, urging participants from different sectors to contribute to the achievement of the predefined development.

Read the original article on Algerie Presse Service.

