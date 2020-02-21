Tunisia Condemns Double Shooting Near Frankfurt

20 February 2020
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia "strongly condemned" Wednesday's terrorist attacks in the city of Hanau, near Frankfurt, Germany that left eleven people dead.

In a statement released by the Foreign Ministry Thursday, Tunisia said it supports Germany in its fight against terrorism and violent extremism.

"While wishing a speedy recovery to those wounded in the attack, Tunisia reaffirms that it stands by Germany in this ordeal.

Furthermore, Tunisia reiterated its call to continue international efforts to combat all forms of violence, extremism and terrorism that threaten peace and security in the world.

At least eleven people were killed in double shootings late on Wednesday in the German city of Hanau, police have said.

The suspected perpetrator of the attacks was found dead in his home.

