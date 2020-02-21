South Africa: Cosatu Demands Safer Transport and Better Working Conditions for Museum Workers

analysis

The debilitating state of the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa and workers struggling to reach an agreement with management at heritage museums were among key issues raised by Cosatu and their affiliates during a march in Cape Town on Thursday.

On Monday, Iziko Museum of South Africa employees and management failed to reach an agreement regarding pay increases and benefits of staff, so on Thursday the employees, alongside hundreds of Cosatu members, marched to Parliament to hand over a memorandum which was accepted by Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Lechesa Tsenoli.

The issues that led to Iziko employees taking to the streets aren't new. Wayne Florence, a curator who's been at Iziko just over 10 years, says the issues employees are raising have been around since he started working at Iziko. These range from the insourcing of contract workers to salary increases and benefits.

Iziko employees claim that not everyone received the same housing allowance. They also claim that curators earn an entry-level salary. "A graduate straight out of varsity will come here and earn the same as me even though I've [hypothetically] been working for 10 years as a curator," said a curator who's been working at Iziko for...