Sudan: Protests in North Darfur and Kassala Against Fuel Shortages and Corruption

Saraf Umra / Kassala — The Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) and the resistance committees of Saraf Umra in the southwest of North Darfur carried out a demonstration in front of the locality building yesterday. The protested against the ongoing shortage of fuel and demanded the dismissal of the executive director of the locality.

Speakers at the sit-in said that very little has changed in the locality since the fall of the Al Bashir regime in April 2019. They condemned the limited quantities of fuel available.

The demonstrators held the locality administration responsible for the fuel crisis, which they described as "fabricated". They said that farmers were deprived of fuel, although the locality had been allocated its full share.

In recent months, demonstrators have often blamed remnants of the ousted Al Bashir regime of fabricating fuel and bread shortages in order to discredit the present transitional government of Sudan.

Kassala

Land administration workers in Kassala, east Sudan, organised a protest yesterday, demanding the immediate dismissal of the director of the state Ministry of Infrastructure.

The participants in the vigil raised banners and condemned the way management used funds and dealt with projects. They blame the director of nullifying workers' rights. They linked allocation of land by the land administration to the director of the ministry himself.

A vigil of land administration workers in Kassala,

Radio Dabanga's editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about political developments to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.