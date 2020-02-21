Sudan: Book Launched On Nuba Mountains Language Katulissi

Khartoum — A book about the Katulissi language, one of the languages spoken in the Nuba Mountains, has been launched in Khartoum yesterday as part of the celebrations of International Mother Language Day. Katulissi is a language that has just recently been put into writing.

At the book launch conference Information Minister Feisal Mohamed Salih said that recognition and respect for Sudan's linguistic and cultural diversity and heritage is one of the most important duties of the transitional government. He added that the government aims to enhance social awareness on the importance of respecting multiculturalism and languages. According to the minister this is consistent with the slogans on justice and equality used during the recent revolution in Sudan.

The minister reaffirmed the government's determination to guarantee that every Sudanese can find their own culture and language in the Sudanese state and media.

The minister also said he would support cultural initiatives that act as a driver for preserving all Sudanese heritages and languages.

The book launch was organised by the UNESCO office, in cooperation with the National Union of Sudanese Folklore, the National Council for Cultural Heritage and the Council for the Development of National Languages. It was sponsored by Sudan's Sovereign Council.

The book reports that the Katulissi language consists of 22 characters, 16 consonants and five vowels, and that it is subject to general rules.

Nuba Mountains

The Nuba Mountains, located in West Kordofan and South Kordofan in the south of Sudan, are inhabited by a diverse set of populations (collectively known as Nuba peoples) speaking various languages not closely related to one another. The vast diversity of languages among the Nuba Mountains indicates that the mountains served as a retreat area by many people in the past.

In addition to Sudanese Arabic, around 42 other languages are spoken in the Nuba Mountains. They belong to nine language groups. Five of these language groups (Daju, Hill Nubian, Kadu, Nyima and Temein) belong to the Nilo-Saharan language family, while four (Katla, Lafofa, Rashad and Talodi-Heiban) belong to the Niger-Congo language family.

More than 160 languages are spoken in Sudan.

International Mother Language Day

International Mother Language Day is a worldwide annual observance held on 21 February to promote awareness of linguistic and cultural diversity and to promote multilingualism. First announced by UNESCO in 1999, it was formally recognized by the United Nations General Assembly in 2002. Mother Language Day is part of a broader initiative "to promote the preservation and protection of all languages used by peoples of the world" as adopted by the UN General Assembly in 2007.

Radio Dabanga's editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about political developments to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.

