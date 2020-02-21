Africa: South Africa Will Continue Urging Morocco to Honour UN Resolution On Western Sahara and the Conflict Will Remain On AU Agenda

21 February 2020
Sahara Press Service (El Aaiun)

Cape Town (South Africa) — South African Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Ms. Naledi Pandor, declared that her Government "will continue to urge Morocco to act in honour of UN resolutions and the AU to ensure that struggle remains on its agenda", in her statement before South African Parliament last Tuesday in Cape Town.

Speaking before South African Parliament on the occasion of the State of the Nation Address debate on Tuesday, Ms. Pandor presented the priorities of her Governement for this year, which will be characterized by South Africa's Chairmanship of the African Union for the year 2020.

"Africa has been struggling to fully throw off the shackles of colonialism and enslavement for over four hundred years, time is fast running out and we as South Africa have to utilize the chairship to intensify efforts directed at succeeding in development and to build on the momentum set in motion by previous chairs of our union," Pandor said.

While focusing on Africa's key priorities, she added "we will not desert our friends and the struggle for freedom in Palestine and in Saharawi."

She further stated that South African "will strive to address the root causes of conflicts such as poverty, inequality democracy deficits and the negative role played by foreign interests that benefit from instability in resource rich African countries." (SPS)

