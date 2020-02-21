Zimbabwe: Chamisa Mortgaging MDC to Zanu-PF's G40, Says MDC Pressure Group

21 February 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Robert Tapfumaneyi

An MDC pressure group fighting for the restoration of the party's original values have slammed party leader Nelson Chamisa for alleged mortgaging of the popular opposition to Zanu PF's G40 faction.

Eddin Dzambara, who chairs the so-christened In Defence of Morgan Tsvangirai Legacy (IDMTL) told journalists in Harare Thursday, Chamisa has opened the main opposition to capture by Zanu PF.

"In a short period of time after Jonathan Moyo confessed his influence in the party, much to the disappointment of party members, senior party members Grace Kwinje and Tracy Mutinhiri resigned from the party," Dzambara said.

"Chamisa is being funded by G40 members, particularly Jonathan Moyo and Patrick Zhuwao as evidenced by their recent admission on twitter that a total of $6000 was availed to MDC by G40 for the purpose of campaigning and publicity.

"There could be more funds donated but not yet exposed.

"On the other hand, Chamisa received huge sums of money from Grace Mugabe for various purposes."

Dzambara went on to challenge those that are still working with Chamisa inside the Alliance to follow party procedures and the will of the people as enshrined in the MDC-T Constitution."

He added, "We demand that Chamisa exonerates himself publicly denying his allegiance to Zanu PF G40 and the funding he received from Jonathan Moyo, Patrick Zhuwao and others.

"The 2014 national council and all structures must reconvene and reorganise the party outside alliance system.

"This must be done through proper channels and structures to avoid distortion and unconstitutional processes."

The pressure group also accused Chamisa of gross interference in local government institutions.

"Several municipalities fail to function properly due to interference by Chamisa and cabal," he said.

"In some cases, he imposes mayors or councillors; a case example is Victoria Falls and Masvingo urban, where the attempt to impose the mayor was resisted.

"Chamisa gives directives which do not resonate with the residents of the areas and this has affected service delivery systems."

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

