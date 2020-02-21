Zimbabwe: ED Says Lack of Global Financial Support Will Not Stall Zim Reform Process

21 February 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Alois Vinga

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has blamed poor support from funding partners for his government's slow-paced economic reforms.

He was speaking at the official opening of the Political Actors Dialogue (POLAD) Economic Summit in Harare Friday.

Mnangagwa said negligible support Zimbabwe was receiving from global financiers was very limited but vowed to continue with the reform agenda using available resources.

"We are undertaking these reforms without any support from international financiers... " Mnangagwa said.

The state leader said this will not dampen Zimbabweans' spirit to whose benefit the reforms were being taken.

"We are however determined to be part of the global family of nations as partners and to that end, we will continue to invest in our re-engagement agenda," he said.

Mnangagwa expressed optimism the country's economy will bounce back.

"It is my government's objective to place Zimbabwe on the path of economic growth and this objective is a clear plan which is backed by our political will in determination to build Zimbabwe together regardless of one's political affiliation.

"Despite some occasional setbacks we may face, I call upon all Zimbabweans to remain steadfast on this route as we pursue the journey towards a better Zimbabwe," he added.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenyans Eating Toxic Fish From China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Speculation as Murder-Accused PM Thabane a No-Show at Court
Victoria, Africa's Largest Fresh Water Lake, is Choking in Filth

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.