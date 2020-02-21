Nigeria: LSETF, U.S. Foundation to Train Youths on Trade Skills

18 February 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Abdullateef Aliyu

Lagos — The Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF), in partnership with the United States African Development Foundation (USADF), has awarded grants to 11 Vocational Training Centres (VTCs) under the LSETF-USADF Employability Programme.

The scheme will provide "globally competitive, industry, and trade relevant skills" to 15,000 youths in Lagos State over the next five years and equip them to be competitive in the rapidly changing labour market as well as enable them to explore entrepreneurship opportunities.

The LSETF and USADF representatives signed the grant document at the weekend as a follow up to a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) executed by LSETF and USADF in May, 2019.

The state Commissioner for Wealth Creation and Employment, Mrs. Yetunde Arobieke, said the scheme was a major stride to fulfil the promise made to "young and productive population with the award of grants to 11 VTCs."

She said: "I am glad about the robustness of this programme, as industries and sectors to be covered under this initiative include, but are not limited to, technology, creative arts, agriculture value chains, transport and logistics, renewable energy and construction.

"We hope that beyond the total number of youths who will benefit from this programme, many others will be inspired to embrace self-development based on the positive impact of this initiative, which includes the increase in market attractiveness to gain access to employment, create jobs and generate income. This strategy aligns with Lagos State's vision of providing opportunities for young people to thrive, soar and break frontiers."

USADF President and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. C.D. Glin, said, "It is essential that the investments USADF makes in Nigeria, alongside partners such as LSETF, to address youth unemployment, prioritise entrepreneurship, job creation and placement, and income generation. To the VTCs, I urge you to serve as guiding forces and mentors to these youths, impacting them beyond relevant skills as we demonstrate that perseverance coupled with profitable skills produces great results."

Acting Executive Secretary, LSETF, Mrs. Teju Abisoye, represented by Mr. Rahman Akinwonmi, Director, Finance and Corporate Services, said the impact of the partnership would be far-reaching.

Abisoye said the LSETF Board of Trustees, in providing oversight to the fund "will ensure strict adherence to our obligations and ensure that we provide the governance and accountability required for the sustainability of the programme."

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
