South Sudan: Salva Kiir Formally Appoints Machar As First Vice President

South Sudan's President Salva Kiir formally appointment opposition leader Riek Machar as First Vice President of South Sudan.

In a presidential decree Friday, Mr Kiir also appointed James Wani Igga as the second vice president, Taban Deng as the third VP and Rebecca Nyandeng Garang (Dr. John Garang's wife) as the fourth VP. The fifth vice president was not announced as reports emerged that the South Sudan Opposition Alliance has not agreed on who to nominate for this slot.

The groups forming the Alliance signed the peace deal as a separate entity from Dr Machar and have a slot for a VP.

The alliance nominated six candidates from which President Kiir was to select one.

In the Friday press briefing, the president also retained Mr Mayiik Ayii Deng as the minister for Presidential Affairs and appointed Mr Tut Kew Gatluak as the presidential adviser on security affairs.

The full list of the government is expected on Saturday, the same day that the new leaders are expected to be sworn into office.

The country had until Saturday February 22 to form the revitalised Transitional Government of National Unity (TGoNU), after the initial deadline was postponed twice.

Following a compromise between the government and various opposition groups, the parties agreed on a new government of 614 members. These include one president, five vice presidents, 35 ministers, 10 deputy ministers, 550 MPs, 10 governors and three area administrators.