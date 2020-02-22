Senegal/Kenya: Kenyan Duo Out of Dakar Boxing Olympic Qualifiers

22 February 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Ayumba Ayodi

Featherweight Beatrice Akoth and lightweight Joseph Shigali were the first Kenyans to exit the scene in the ongoing Africa qualifiers for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics at Dakar International Expo Centre, Senegal.

Okoth lost on unanimous points to Ramla Ali from Somalia while Shigali bowed out after losing to Ghanaian Abdul Wahib also on points all on Friday night.

Ramla, who once appeared on the cover of Vogue Magazine, showed some good footwork and swift hands to win her opening encounter to outwit Okoth.

Okoth gave a good account of herself with some aggressive approach, moving forward, but that played into the hands of the Ramla, who picked her off to run out a comfortable points.

Ramla will now meet second seeded Khouloud Hilmi from Tunisia in the quarterfinals on Monday. Hilmi, who claimed silver medal at the African Games last year, got a bye to the quarterfinals.

Shigali's dream of making the second round proved a cropper when Wahib, who is possibly Ghana's best hope of getting a boxer to Tokyo, was a pretty conclusive points winner.

Wahib now gets to face Carlos Alberto Mucamba, who got a bye in the second round, on Sunday.

On Thursday, Kenya's Rayton "Boom Boom" Okwiri advanced to second round of his middleweight contest after beating Emhemed Salem from Libya.

Okwiri meets top seeded David Kavuma from Uganda in the second round on Sunday.

Team Kenya skipper Nick Okoth is the only boxer taking to the ring on Saturday against Wilson Semedo from Cape Verde in their featherweight first round contest.

The winner will get to meet Egyptian Fahmi Koms Mohammed in the second round on Monday.

Commonwealth bronze medallist Christine Ongare faces Omella Havyarimana from Burundi in their flyweight contest Sunday, with the winner earning a quarterfinal date with second seeded Zalia Modestine Munga from Congo on Tuesday.

Also Sunday, African Games silver medallist Shaffi Bakari takes on Tetteh Sulemanu in the second round of their flyweight contest.

Sulemanu booked the date with Shaffi on Thursday after he took the fight to Mohamed Mostafa Galal Morsy, of Egypt, which paid off as he emerged a handy winner.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Kenyans Eating Toxic Fish From China
Speculation as Murder-Accused PM Thabane a No-Show at Court
Why Has the AU Been Silent On the Ethiopian Dam Dispute?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.