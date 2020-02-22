Kenya: Hall Backs Kiongera to Sparkle At Wazito

22 February 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Jeff Kinyanjui

Wazito head coach Stewart Hall has tipped the team's midseason acquisition Paul Mungai Kiongera to sparkle for the Kenyan Premier League (KPL) side.

The experienced forward joined the club during the mid-season transfer window from Irish lower-tier side Killarney Athletic and made his debut last weekend as the moneybags edged out Egerton University 1-0 in a Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Cup round of 32 match.

Hall however admits the former Gor Mahia, AFC Leopards and KCB striker has a lot of work to do before he can get back to his best form.

"I know Munga (Mungai) very well because I worked with him at Leopards. He is a very good striker but in terms of fitness he is not at the same level as the rest of the group. He is working very hard in training and we will keep giving him 15-20 minutes in our matches until he is fully ready, he will be good," Hall is quoted as saying by the club's portal.

Wazito have only scored 19 goals in 20 matches played so far this season and the tactician says they have to improve upfront.

"It really concerns me because we are creating many chances but we are not converting them as we should and in some matches, it has hurt us really bad. We spend a lot of time on finishing, but during the game, we don't reproduce that. In training, we do it very well, the finishing is excellent and I now want my players to reproduce that during matches. I have full faith in them and I want them to be a little calmer and clinical in front of goal," he said.

The team is currently 13th on the log with 15 points and face second-placed Tusker on Sunday in Ruaraka.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Kenyans Eating Toxic Fish From China
Why Has the AU Been Silent On the Ethiopian Dam Dispute?
U.S. Military Assures Africa of Ongoing Support
Speculation as Murder-Accused PM Thabane a No-Show at Court

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.