Tanzania: At Reschedules National Relay Championship to Tomorrow

ATHLETICS Tanzania (AT) has postponed the National Relay Championship, which was scheduled to take place today at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam for one day until tomorrow.

AT Information and Communication Officer, Tullo Chambo said on Friday in Dar es Salaam that the event has been postponed until tomorrow, to give room to more athletes to take part in the event.

"Some athletes have faced transport challenges, which mean they will arrive late for the event. They are expected to arrive in Dar es Salaam tomorrow (today)," he said.

According to Chambo, the championship will involve 100X4 and 400X4 metres relay race, which will involve nine regions. It will strictly bring together athletes, who have met the special standards set by AT's Technical Committee.

"We believe the regional associations have picked runners who have met the standards set and avoided cheating. We also expect a competitive final, which will enable us to pick the best national team," he said.

He called upon sport lovers and stakeholders to flock at the National Stadium to witness the event, saying no entrance fee will be charged, so as to motivate the participants.

Athletes who will compete in the event are Winfrida Makenji, Emmy Hosea, Ali Khamis Gulam, Hassan Khamis Ali, Naima Ali Musa, Abdallah Issa Khamis, Mohammed Ali Mshamba and Simai Kombo Haji from Zanzibar.

Others are Binamunzi Katunzi, Ismail Tossil and Diana Matemu (Dodoma), Daniel Mussa, Elisha Machungwa, Japhet Kitungu (Mara), Boniface Inalo, Benjamin Michael, Jumanne Chacha and Andrea Robi (Arusha).

Also in the list are Ramadhan Omary, Fahadi Juma and Petro Joseph (Singida), Jacob Lugaila (Mwanza), Bora Hassan (Tabora), Matondo Magembe, Rose Lucas, Thereza Benard and Rahel Nilla (Simiyu), Benedictor Mathias, Regina Mpigachai, Pili Mipawa and Amos Charles (Coast), Elias Sylvester, Selemani Sabi and Jeremiah Baruti from Dar es Salam.