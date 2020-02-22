Tanzania: Rukwa Launches Anti-Child Pregnancy Plan

22 February 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Peti Siyame

RUKWA Regional Commissioner (RC), Mr Joachim Wangabo has officially launched a 2020- 2035 strategic plan aimed at eliminating early and school teenage pregnancies in the area.

He said that the decision was reached during a stakeholders' meeting here in Sumbawanga in September last year with Plan International Tanzania funding and coordinating the programme through their four-year 'Safe Motherhood Rukwa Project locally known as Uzazi Salama Rukwa project.

He said that the draft was then approved by the Regional Consultative Committee (RCC) under his chairmanship.

The Plan International Tanzania is jointly working with Jhpiego and Africare for the project with funds from the Canadian government.

Addressing a public rally at Old Bus terminal in a small town of Namanyere, while launching the plan, Mr Wangabo, however, said that he was dismayed by shortage of schools in some villages and Wards in the region.

Elaborating, he called upon politicians in the region including Members of Parliament and Councilors to liaise with the public so that Schools are built and their infrastructures improved.

In a related development, the RC ordered District Councils and Council Directors in the region to work closely with all Schools' committees and boards to ensure that the institutions provide meals to students during learning hours.

"It is disheartening that 59 out of 339 villages in our region have no Schools at all, even those which have some do not have sufficient classrooms and desks.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Kenyans Eating Toxic Fish From China
U.S. Military Assures Africa of Ongoing Support
Why Has the AU Been Silent On the Ethiopian Dam Dispute?
Speculation as Murder-Accused PM Thabane a No-Show at Court

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.