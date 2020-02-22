Tanzania: Rukwa Launches Anti-Child Pregnancy Plan

RUKWA Regional Commissioner (RC), Mr Joachim Wangabo has officially launched a 2020- 2035 strategic plan aimed at eliminating early and school teenage pregnancies in the area.

He said that the decision was reached during a stakeholders' meeting here in Sumbawanga in September last year with Plan International Tanzania funding and coordinating the programme through their four-year 'Safe Motherhood Rukwa Project locally known as Uzazi Salama Rukwa project.

He said that the draft was then approved by the Regional Consultative Committee (RCC) under his chairmanship.

The Plan International Tanzania is jointly working with Jhpiego and Africare for the project with funds from the Canadian government.

Addressing a public rally at Old Bus terminal in a small town of Namanyere, while launching the plan, Mr Wangabo, however, said that he was dismayed by shortage of schools in some villages and Wards in the region.

Elaborating, he called upon politicians in the region including Members of Parliament and Councilors to liaise with the public so that Schools are built and their infrastructures improved.

In a related development, the RC ordered District Councils and Council Directors in the region to work closely with all Schools' committees and boards to ensure that the institutions provide meals to students during learning hours.

"It is disheartening that 59 out of 339 villages in our region have no Schools at all, even those which have some do not have sufficient classrooms and desks.