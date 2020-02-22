Tanzania: Southern Highlands Open Golf Meet Shelved

The Southern Highlands Open Golf Championship 2020 that was set to open this year's Tanzania Golf Union (TGU) calendar of events in Iringa today has been postponed.

The annual 36 holes tournament was due to tee off today and wind up on Sunday at the Mufindi Golf Club course in Iringa.

The Southern Highlands event, which is among 14 national competitions at the TGU calendar, was expected to be first tournament this year.

However, the club ViceCaptain Doto Kitinusa told the 'Daily News on Saturday' from Iringa on Friday that the event has been postponed until further notes.

"We were preparing to open this year's calendar, but we have been forced to cancel this weekend's event for technical reasons... it is beyond our reach," he said.

Kitinusa added that among other reasons for postponement was sponsorship.

"Our prospective sponsor has asked for more time to prepare for the same, so that we can organise a better event. "We felt it is wise to wait, we will talk to TGU for them to give us a new date after everything has been sorted out," expressed Kitinusa.

Apart from the tournament, the club has also another tournament to prepare as it is also set to host Mufindi Open in September this year.

Southern Highlands Open came to life again for the first time two years ago after it went lull in recent years for several reasons.

Among others, the events Kitinusa stressed that will be used as promotion platform for the southern highlands tourism attractions.

After postponement, Lugalo Open Championship will be the first event of the year, as it is set to tee off from March 14 to 15 at the Tanzania People's Defence Forces (TPDF) Lugalo Golf Club of Dar es Salaam, before the 54 holes Tanzania Amateur Stroke play Championship to be hosted by TPC Moshi in May.

As one of the most active club in the country, when it comes to golf organising events, Lugalo under Chairmanship of Michael Luwongo is leading as club which hosts more national level tournaments.

Apart from Lugalo Open, they will also have other four events to host this year, which include Tanzania Junior Open, Coast Open, CDF Trophy and Nyerere Masters.

Mufindi Club, TPC Moshi Club and Arusha Gymkhana Club (AGC) will each host two events, while Dar es Salaam Gymkhana Club (DGC) has only Dar Open in August in their line.