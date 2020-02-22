Zimbabwe: UZ Students Back China in Fight Against Coronavirus

STUDENTS studying Chinese at the University of Zimbabwe (UZ) yesterday recorded a video in solidarity with the Chinese following the outbreak of the new coronavirus (COVID-19) in the Asian country.

The students were assisted by the wife to Chinese Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Counsellor Ms Wang Wei.

The video, which was recorded at the Confucius Institute, will be sent to Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The students said they were confident China would emerge victorious given its capacity in dealing with such humanitarian situations.

"We wish to express our solidarity message as University of Zimbabwe Chinese students and people of Zimbabwe as a whole to the government and the People's Republic of China at this difficult time that your country is facing with the coronavirus epidemic.

"We are optimistic that through your strong leadership skills and your country's capabilities in dealing with such humanitarian situations, China will emerge out of this calamity victorious.

Counsellor Wang Wei acknowledged Zimbabwean efforts in helping the Chinese government to fight against coronavirus.

"China is right now going all out to fight new coronavirus and students here at the Confucius Institute at University of Zimbabwe as they wish to show their deep sympathy with the People's Republic of China.

"As Chinese people, we would also like to take this opportunity to express our gratitude to the Government and people of Zimbabwe for their strong support as China tackles this challenge," she said.

Earlier, Counsellor Wang Wei had donated a consignment of goods to Hossana School and Children's Home in Hatcliffe, Harare.

She reiterated China's commitment to working with Zimbabwe in welfare projects that involve disadvantaged people.