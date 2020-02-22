Zimbabwe: School Gives Top A-Level Student a Car

Gutu — SANDON ACADEMY in Mupandawana, Gutu District, Masvingo, has awarded its top student a car after she attained 20 points at A-Level.

Tinotenda Chidume (19) could not hide her joy when she was handed the keys of a Toyota Fun Cargo at an inaugural awards ceremony held at the school last Thursday.

"I am still in shock that I won this car. I did not expect such a big prize.

"I want to urge all learners at this school, across the country and the world over to always aim high because there is always a reward for hard work," she said.

Other top achievers won cash prizes, while their teachers walked away with television sets and bicycles.

Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services Minister Jenfan Muswere, who was the guest of honour, praised Sandon Academy for its commitment to quality education.

"I therefore, want to thank Sandon Academy for taking the initiative to move towards becoming one of the ICT hubs which indeed is the country's vision towards the attainment of Vision 2030.

"I hope Sandon Academy will continue to improve and strive for excellence in its general administration and quality pass rate."

He said the Government welcomed private enterprises in the education sector as long as all requirements and standards were adhered to.

"I have confidence that students who would be leaving this academy after completion of their studies will surely make a positive difference to our society, country and on the international stage.

"I would like to congratulate the 2019 O and A-Level top achievers who are going to receive prizes for excelling in academic and other disciplines," he said.

Masvingo Provincial Affairs Minister Ezra Chadzamira praised Sandon Academy for its academic excellence.

"I am excited that Sandon Academy is an institution and others in my province that have maintained their positive educational success and maintained their brand beyond doubt through high pass rates," he said.