Nigeria: 13 Fulanis Remanded in Ekiti Prison Over Unlawful Possession of Firearms

22 February 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Thirteen herdsmen were on Friday remanded in Ekiti prison by an Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates' court over alleged unlawful possession of firearms to kidnap

Those arraigned are, Abubakar Ali, Salisu Isah, Okasa Musa, Yususa Sani, Abu Magaji, Umar Magaji, Adamu Shelihu, Umar Sefiu, Sale Musa, Mustapha Usman, Musa Isah, Mutaka Wa and Usman Abubakar.

The defendants of no fixed address are standing trial on two-count charge of unlawful possession of firearms and conspiracy to kidnap.

The prosecutor, Insp.Johnson Okunade, told the court that the defendants committed the offence on Feb.20 in Emure-Ekiti.

He alleged that the police found ten dogs, dangerous weapons, guns and criminal charms in the possession of the defendants.

He also alleged that the defendants conspired among themselves to kidnap people in the community.

Okunade said the defendants told the police that they came from Kano to Ado-Ekiti for hunting.

He noted that the offences contravened section 3 of Robbery and Firearm Special Provision Act, 2014 and section 4 of the Ekiti State Kidnap and Terrorism Law 2015 Act.

The plea of the defendants were not taken.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Adesoji Adegboye, consequently remanded the defendants in prison custody and adjourned the case until Feb 25 for mention.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved.

