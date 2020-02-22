Namibia: Cricket Namibia Launches Franchise T20 Season

22 February 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)

Cricket Namibia on Thursday launched the third edition of the Richelieu Namibia Cricket Franchise T20, where four teams made their draft picks for this year's competition scheduled to start on 14 March.

The tournament will see the teams play each other twice, with the group winners automatically qualifying for the final, while the second and third-placed team contest a once-off semi-final, with the winner going to the final.

The four teams to contest this years' edition of the Franchise T20 competition are defending champions King Price Kings, MR 24/7 Emergency Services, M&M Signs - Strikers and BA Blasting - Namibia.

During the draft pick, the teams were allowed to pick up to four national team players, four under-19 players, one marquee player and six other club players.

They were also allowed to sign one special reserve draft and two extra reserve players who will only be available on certain days of the tournament.

A draft pick or selection in cricket is when teams take turns in selecting from a pool of eligible players, after which they (teams) receive exclusive rights to sign that player to a contract, and no other team in the league may sign the player.

Speaking at the end of the selection, Cricket Namibia chief executive officer Johan Muller said the process had gone well and the four teams look quite strong.

He said the T20 Franchise league aims to grow the sport, hence they have come up with exciting concept which can be easily commercialised.

"T20 is a three-hour game and it is more exciting to watch than the 50 over or five-day matches. For new spectators, they will learn and enjoy cricket very fast. Our season will play during the same times as your Mzansi League, or the Indian and Caribbean Premier League."

The CEO added that the national team coach has released all the national team players which in turn strengthens the competition, saying: "Our aim going forward is to introduce foreign players to add to the excitement."

The four-team owners welcomed this year's competition, with the three other teams immediately declaring war to the defending champions, who boast the services of national team captain Gerhard Erasmus. - Nampa

