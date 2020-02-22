Somalia: Sna Forces Carry Out an Operation Against Al-Shabaab

22 February 2020
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Two al-Shabaab ring leaders have been killed in the Middle Shabelle region following security operations by the Somali army.

The state media reported two Al-Shabaab senior commanders and several others wounded during the military operation on the outskirts of Balad town. The forces also destroyed Shabaab based in the area.

This military operation is part of the huge efforts made by the national army to eliminate the terrorists and secure the roads between the cities of Balad and Jowhar.

Shabaab control number villages in the region as it lost major towns including Qoryoolay, Afgooye, Marka, Janaale and other to SNA forces.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Shabelle

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Kenyans Eating Toxic Fish From China
Why Has the AU Been Silent On the Ethiopian Dam Dispute?
U.S. Military Assures Africa of Ongoing Support
Speculation as Murder-Accused PM Thabane a No-Show at Court

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.