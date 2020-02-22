Somalia: Sna Forces Carry Out an Operation Against Al-Shabaab

Two al-Shabaab ring leaders have been killed in the Middle Shabelle region following security operations by the Somali army.

The state media reported two Al-Shabaab senior commanders and several others wounded during the military operation on the outskirts of Balad town. The forces also destroyed Shabaab based in the area.

This military operation is part of the huge efforts made by the national army to eliminate the terrorists and secure the roads between the cities of Balad and Jowhar.

Shabaab control number villages in the region as it lost major towns including Qoryoolay, Afgooye, Marka, Janaale and other to SNA forces.