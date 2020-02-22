South Africa: Time to Address Proteas Record Against England - Chetty

22 February 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Sport24

Cape Town — Trisha Chetty says South Africa will be keen to avenge past shortcomings when they meet England in their ICC Women's T20 World Cup opener on Sunday.

Memories of facing England on the global stage are far from fond for the Proteas, having lost to them in both of their recent semi-final appearances - first at the 2014 Women's T20 World Cup before missing out on a 50-over final to the eventual champions in 2017.

But 31-year-old Chetty, who was on the losing South African side on both occasions, believes her side are stronger than ever and will be able to enact revenge at the WACA.

"England have always had the upper hand against us," she said.

"They've beaten us in two World Cup semi-finals across the two formats now so we're determined to start the tournament on an improved note against them.

"We've always had a fierce rivalry in cricket and I think that will make it a fantastic first game.

"We're managed to get our strongest line-up back up and firing and we're really excited to show what we can do."

And Chetty's ambition doesn't stop there - beating England is merely one small step for South Africa towards their goal of reaching their maiden ICC Women's T20 World Cup final.

Success may have eluded the Proteas so far, who have failed to reach the knockout stages in five of its six editions, but Chetty is desperate to put an end to that run and write her side's name into the history books with victory Down Under.

"We're not here to just participate, we're here to win the World Cup," she added. "It's a big event - probably the biggest event women's cricket has ever had. We want to bring in big attendances in Australia and bring the trophy home.

"Success would be lifting the trophy at the end of the tournament. We can't worry about what's happening around us, we have to focus on what we're doing.

"South African sport is on such a high now and we would love to contribute to that by bringing the trophy back with us."

- ICC media

Source: Sport24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Kenyans Eating Toxic Fish From China
Why Has the AU Been Silent On the Ethiopian Dam Dispute?
U.S. Military Assures Africa of Ongoing Support
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.