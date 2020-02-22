Nigeria: 13 Children Kidnapped in Kwara, As Police Arrest Two Suspects

No fewer than 13 children have been kidnapped in Oko-Erin area in Ilorin West Local Government Area of Kwara State.

Already, the state police command has arrested two persons in connection with the incident.

Sources told THISDAY that the affected children were said to have been camped in an uncompleted storey building in the area by some persons suspected to be kidnappers.

It was gathered that the cat was let out of bag by a middle-aged woman that was said to be looking for her child after she sent her on errand but did not come back home at the right time.

Sources close to the residents of the area told journalists last night that, they had gone to look for the child who went to dispose refuse under a bridge adjacent to the building and heard the voices of some children in the building.

It was at this point that, the place was stormed by the residents of the area and they discovered 13 children already in captivity.

The development prompted the residents to immediately alerted the police that came on time and arrested the two suspected kidnappers and freed the 13 children in their captivity.

However, a resident of the area, Mr. Yomi Adebayo, who spoke to journalists said that the building has been in existence for a long time without any knowledge of the kind of business being conducted there.

Adebayo said that four of the 13 children kept in the camp by the kidnappers are female.

Contacted, the state police command Public Relations Officer, Mr Ajayi Okasanmi, who confirmed the story, said the command would commence investigation on the matter.

Okasanmi, however, advised the residents of Oko-Erin to continue to be law abiding and assist the command to get to the root of the matter.