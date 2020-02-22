Zimbabwe: Misihairwabwi-Mushonga Stands Up to Heckling MDC Gallery

SUSPECTED MDC supporters heckled MDC-T top official Priscilla Misihairabwi-Mushonga as she took her turn to speak at a Thursday Harare discussion on a government sponsored constitutional amendment Bill.

The outspoken politician was co-panellist in a discussion that also featured, among others, NCA leader Lovemore Madhuku and NTA spokesperson Jealous Mawarire.

The Heal Zimbabwe Trust discussion was on the controversial "Constitution of Zimbabwe Amendment No 2" which seeks, among other things, to do away with the presidential running mate clause in future presidential elections.

But when Misihairabwi-Mushonga stood to talk, she was received with jeers from a predominantly MDC audience, with some shouting obscenities at her.

Not to be intimidated, the firebrand legislator and feminist answered back, telling his hecklers of how uncouth they were.

Misihairabwi-Mushonga accused the hostile section of the audience of behaving like Zanu PF and at one point attempting to burn former party deputy president Thokozani Khupe inside a hut during founding leader Morgan Tsvangirai's funeral two years ago.

The standoff went on for almost 10 minutes.

An attempt to intervene by Tsvangirai's MP son Vincent Tsvangirai and Heal Zimbabwe Trust director Rashid Mahiya failed as to harsh the situation.

Heal Zimbabwe director to stop the audience from insulting the MDC-T top official hit a brick wall.

It was only when MDC Harare councillor and former spokesperson, Jacob Mafume grabbed the microphone and pleaded with the audience.

"I think the idea is that we do not agree with everyone and everything that they are saying, let's get through this programme. We do not need to confirm the worst of behaviours," he said.

"We are invited guests for this programme, let us respect the presenters."