Zimbabwe: Biti Blasts Govt for Poor Disaster Preparedness Amid Coronavirus Threat

22 February 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Anna Chibamu

MDC vice president and Harare East MP Tendai Biti has condemned government for poor disaster preparedness.

He was responding to Health Minister Obadiah Moyo's ministerial statement on the deadly coronavirus in Parliament Thursday.

Biti said the country was lucky so far not to have recorded any case of the COVID-19 disease considering that authorities' disaster preparedness systems did not exist.

Minister Moyo announced a raft of measures to be undertaken if the virus affects the country.

He assured the nation that not a single case of the virus has been recorded so far where more than 2009 people have succumbed to the COVID-19 disease worldwide.

