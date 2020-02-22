Zimbabwe: MDC Top Official in Court Over 2018 Election Offence

MDC deputy treasurer, Lilian Timveos Thursday appeared before a Zvishavane magistrate facing two counts of violating the Electoral Act.

Timveos appeared before Magistrate Evra Matura to answer to charges of issuing postal electoral ballot papers to voters in Zvishavane on 15 July 2018.

The MDC Alliance Midlands Senator is also facing another charge of threatening to damage Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) Zvishavane offices.

Appearing for the state, Fiona Mukwena told the court that on 15 July 2018, Timveos allegedly obstructed ZEC Zvishavane District Election officer Regressa Dube from issuing postal electoral ballot papers to voters who had applied for postal voting during the July 2018 elections.

"Lilian Timveos dispersed the postal ballot voters who were receiving their postal ballot envelopes containing postal ballot papers from Regressa Dube," Mukwena told the court.

On count two, Timveos is accused of threatening to destroy ZEC offices in the small mining town.

"On the 15th of July 2018, Timveos unlawfully threatened to damage Zvishavane ZEC offices where Regressa Dube, the Zvishavane District Election officer works from.

"Timveos uttered that the offices be guarded continuously or else she was going to break the offices," claims the state.

Matura postponed the case to the 16th of March 2020.

Timveos, who is represented by Leopold Mudisi from Mutendi, Mudisi and Shumba Legal practitioners, faces five years imprisonment or a ZWL$30 000 fine if convicted.