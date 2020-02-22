South Africa: Limpopo Nurse Arrested After Allegedly Posing As Lawyer, Defrauding Patient

22 February 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Nicole Mccain

A Limpopo nurse has appeared in court on charges of fraud, after allegedly posing as a lawyer and offering to assist a patient injured in a car accident.

Azwihangwisi Ramukhadi allegedly defrauded a 38-year-old accident victim of R15 000.

The nurse allegedly requested the contact details of the victim who was admitted to hospital after a car crash, August last year.

After the patient was discharged, the nurse allegedly made contact and posed as a lawyer offering to assist with a claim from the Road Accident Fund.

The suspect then requested the victim pay a deposit of R1 500.

"Several months later, the victim [followed up] on the case but the suspect requested for more money. The victim became suspicious and contacted the police," says police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo.

The 46-year-old nurse, employed Donald Frazer Hospital, appeared in the Thohoyandou Magistrate's Court on Friday after a case was opened on Thursday.

"Police urge all community members who may have fallen victims of similar scam to come forward and report the matter or contact the Crime stop number 0860010111," added Mojapelo.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

