Togo: CPJ joins letter calling on Togo government not to shut down internet

Photo: Pixabay
(file photo).
22 February 2020
Committee to Protect Journalists (New York)
Blog

The Committee to Protect Journalists joined 27 other press freedom and human rights organizations in a letter dated February 19 calling for authorities in Togo to maintain the stability and openness of the internet and social media platforms.

The call came in response to concerns that the government intends to shut down or disrupt the internet during the presidential elections scheduled for February 22. The letter, addressed to Cina Lawson, Togo’s minister of posts, digital economy, and technological innovations, encourages the government to “undertake the necessary measures to ensure that the internet service providers and relevant actors ensure an open, accessible, and secure internet throughout Togo during this electioneering period.”

The letter notes that the Togolese government is currently facing a court case alleging that its internet shutdown in 2017 violated citizens’ rights.

To read the letter, click here.

Read the original article on CPJ.

More on This
Protests & Expulsions Accompany Presidential Elections in Togo
Togo Returns to Streets to Stop 'Unfair' Legislative Elections
Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Committee to Protect Journalists. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: CPJ

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenyans Eating Toxic Fish From China
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
U.S. Military Assures Africa of Ongoing Support
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.