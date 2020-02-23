East Africa: Kenyan Basketball Coach Joins Ugandan Side

23 February 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Philip Onyango

Kenya basketball coach George Mayienga has joined Uganda champions JKL Dolphins ahead of the new season set for next month.

Mayienga, formerly with United States International University (USIU) whom he helped win both the league and the regional title, joins JKL Dophins from reigning Kenya Secondary Schools boys' basketball champions Laiser Hill Academy.

"Yes, it is true I have joined JKL Dolphins as head coach, but I am yet to agree with them whether I will be handling the women team or men team as well," Mayienga, who has taken over from former coach Henry Malinga who will now become his assistant, said.

The expanded JKL Dolphins technical bench will also have two other assistant coaches bringing the number of technical officials to four, others being Kenyan international guard Brian Namake and Kadipa Kabantu.

Mayienga, who is credited for winning several national and regional secondary schools titles as coach of Kamukunji Secondary School before joining USIU, will also be rememberd for winning the National Classic basketball league title with USIU men and women's teams in 2009 as well as the Fiba Zone Five Club Championships title with USIU in 2015 when the championships were held in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

He also guided USIU to the Fiba Africa Club Women's Championships on four different occasions.

USIU finished fifth when the championships were held in Morocco in 2013 and 2015 in Angola, sixth when the championships were held in Tunisia in 2014 and position 10 when the championships were held in Maputo, Mozambique in 2016.

In another development, Kenya international centre Bush Wamukota has joined Rwanda Patriot ahead of the upcoming BAL Eastern Conference caravan which tips off on March 13, while another Kenyan coach Ben Oluoch Oludhe is expected to join Rwanda Patriots replacing another Kenyan, Carey T9 Odhiambo, who has left the Rwanda side barely two months after joining them in December.

