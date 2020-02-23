Malawi: DPP Chasing Political Shadows, Analyst Tells Voice of America

23 February 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Green Muheya

A political analyst Vincent Kondowe says he feels the demonstrations by ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) to protest a ruling by the country's Constitutional Court that nullified last May's election and the victory of President Peter Mutharika, won't change anything.

The party is holding protests after Mutharika asked the Supreme Court of Appeal to overturn the ruling.

"For me, they are chasing political shadows," Kondowe said in quotes reported by Voice of America (VOA).

"Once the court comes up with the judgment, it is a judgment unless set aside by the higher court. The only thing they can do is to go to the Supreme Court of Appeal. So for me, whether they demonstrate or not demonstrate, it doesn't make any sense," he added.

Malawi Law Society (MLS) has also faulted the DPP, according to a letter signed by its honorary secretary Martha Kaukonde, which asked the ruling party to follow due legal processes for reporting complaints of alleged criminal conduct if the allegations against the judges have any underlying merit.

The lawyers' body had called upon the DPP to publicly withdraw all corruption allegations made against the judges, and to desist from any further conduct of such kind.

During the May elections, Mutharika narrowly won by 38 percent. Lazarus Chakwera of the opposition Malawi Congress Party took 35 percent. Saulos Chilima of the opposition United Transformation Movement party won 20 percent.

Chilima and Chakwera disputed the results in court.

In its ruling on February 3, the Constitutional Court nullified the results because of what is said were "widespread" irregularities and ordered new elections.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

