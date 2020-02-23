Zimbabwe: Lady Chevrons Begin World Cup Qualifier Preps

Zimbabwe's national women's cricket team will finally return to action after months of inactivity when they hold a 45-day training camp in Bulawayo, which runs from Sunday until March 27 in preparation for the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2020 in Sri Lanka in July.

The Lady Chevrons have been inactive since their failure to participate in the Women's T20 Qualifier in Scotland in July following the country's suspension by the ICC.

Zimbabwe, who had qualified for the global qualifier after winning the ICC Women's Qualifier Africa on home soil were barred from taking part in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier staged in Scotland due to the suspension over government interference in the sport.

It even got worse with Musonda, some of her teammates and coach Adam Chifo also removed from being part of the ICC Women's Global Development Squad.

However several months after the heartbreak, the Zimbabwe women's side will be aiming to bounce back to competitive action in style after embarking on a month-and-a-half-long training camp in Bulawayo.

Zimbabwe Cricket's media and communications manager Darlington Majonga said after the training camp the team will head to Thailand for a triangular series also involving Ireland and Netherlands.

"As part of their preparations for that eight-team tournament - being the last qualifying stage for the 50-over ICC Women's World Cup to be staged in New Zealand in 2021 - Zimbabwe will tour Thailand in April for a quadrangular series against the hosts, Ireland and the Netherlands," Majonga said.

"A squad of 22 players was called up for the camp, which began on Sunday and will run up to 27 March. Three days later the team will then leave for Thailand for the quadrangular series pencilled in for 1-10 April," he said.

The Zimbabwe women's team last played in May last year when they won the ICC Women's Qualifier Africa 2019, a nine-team event that served as part of the qualifying pathway for both the ICC Women's T20 World Cup currently underway in Australia as well as for the 50-over ICC Women's World Cup to be staged in New Zealand next year.

The players however remained active on the domestic scene, taking part in provincial women's cricket league competitions that were launched in September.

The camp in Bulawayo, which includes Zimbabwe captain Mary-Anne Musonda and her predecessor Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano, as well as Anesu Mushangwe, Tasmeen Granger, Modester Mupachikwa and Precious Marange, is designed to ensure the ladies are well prepared for their upcoming international assignments.

Zimbabwe women players called up for camp:

Mary-Anne Musonda, Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano, Modester Mupachikwa, Josephine Nkomo, Nomvelo Sibanda, Loreen Phiri, Tasmeen Granger, Esther Mbofana, Chiedza Dhururu, Precious Marange, Christabel Chatonzwa, Nomatter Mutasa-Ziyambi, Ellen Tshuma, Anesu Mushangwe, Audrey Mazvishaya, Nyasha Gwanzura, Susan Kudzibatira, Pelagia Mujaji, Kundai Senzere, Mitchel Mavunga, Anita Chisirimunhu, Lindokuhle Mabhena

CAPTION: Zimbabwe players celebrate after winning the ICC Women's Africa Qualifier after beating Namibia in the final at Harare Sports Club in May.