Nigeria: Outrage As Police Vehicle Kills Woman in Jigawa

23 February 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By . .

The Jigawa Police Command have confirmed that its patrol vehicle hit and killed a pedestrian, Hauwa Danladi-Turis, and injured four others in Malammadori Local Government Area of the state.

Spokesman of the Command, SP Abdu Jinjiri, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Malammadori, that the incident occurred on Friday.

Jinjiri said the incident occurred when the vehicle carrying two policemen chased and rammed into a suspected car.

He said the policemen involved were currently in detention and investigation on the incident was ongoing.

An eyewitness, Hamza Bello, however, told NAN that eight persons were injured in the incident.

Reacting to the incident, the Council's Chairman, Alhaji Bako Kashindila, appealed for calm considering the outrage resulting from the incident.

(NAN)

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
U.S. Military Assures Africa of Ongoing Support
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Kenyans Eating Toxic Fish From China
Protests & Expulsions Accompany Presidential Elections in Togo

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.