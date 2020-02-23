Tanzania: Shock As Ward UVCCM Leader Is Brutally Murdered

23 February 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Mugini Jacob

Tarime — The Chairman of the CCM youth wing in Bumera Ward in Tarime District, Edward Marwa, was on Friday murdered by being slashed by machetes by a man believed to be a close relative of the deceased.

"We have been shocked by the death of our colleague who was murdered at Bumera late in the afternoon yesterday," the UVCCM Chairman in Tarime District, Mr Godfrey Francis told the Sunday News.

"The body of the deceased is at Tarime District hospital mortuary and the burial will be held on Monday", he said.

He said the man attacked the deceased with machetes and he was later arrested at a guest house in Tarime town where he was hiding.

Tarime Rorya Regional Police Commander (RPC), William Mkonda was not immediately available for comment.

A government source however confirmed the incident with independent sources linking the quarrel which resulted in the killing to love affairs.

