Rwanda: Inside Rwanda's Most Overcrowded School

In July 2019, the World Bank reported that the Pupil-to-Classroom Ratio (PCR) in Rwanda in 2018 averaged 82 in public schools. Primary schools often exceeded 65 students and 100 students in extreme cases.

In relation to the recommended 23 PCR, Rwanda's education still faces issues related to a high number of students.

The report also indicated that Eastern Province had the most overcrowded schools.

One of them is Groupe Scolaire Paysannat L, the most overcrowded school in Rwanda, according to Rwanda Education Board. The school is located in Kirehe district, Eastern province. It has almost 24,000 thousand students.

G.S Paysannat L was an ordinary school with less than four thousand students before 2015 when Burundian refugees started to pour into Mahama refugee camp.

After two years, the school that could only accommodate five thousand students started to get overwhelmed. There are over 20,000 students in the school and the number continues to rise.

As its management started to get out of hand, parties concerned had to split the school into five schools G. S Paysannat L A, B, C, D, E. Each school was given its own administration and headmaster for better management. But all the schools share the same infrastructure.

Each of the five seemingly sub-schools has around 5,000 students and 39-42 classrooms. Classes with younger students are the most overcrowded with over 100 students in one room.

In primary school, the number became too high that they had to make shifts with 90-100 students in each shift. Advanced level classes are the least overcrowded with a maximum of 65 students per class.

Severe scarcity of resources

Vanessa Iranezera is a 14-year-old who just started secondary school. She had always been dedicated to her studies and a good performer. However, after a few months in senior one, her studying conditions are erasing her hopes for a better performance this term.

She often has to follow lectures and take notes while sitting on the floor.

Her class has over a hundred students and a severe scarcity of desks. A maximum of five students share one desk and the rest have to use the floor.

"I have to arrive in class very early so that I get a seat, otherwise I spend the whole day on the floor," she says, adding that it is too difficult to concentrate in class studies and it has already started to negatively affect her performance.

Her condition is not only affecting her negatively but certainly her classmates as well.

Apart from desks, the school has issues of resources. Insufficient textbooks, computers and laboratories continue to worsen the studying conditions.

All the 23,000 students share 45 computers and have no laboratories. Emmanuel Hakizimana who manages G.S Paysannat L, B explained how severe the problem was.

"Even if the government gives us computers, it wouldn't matter much because there is no space for them. We only have one computer room which is far from being enough. That impinges students from the benefits of using the internet and stick to books that are also not enough."

Hakizimana also mentioned that the school can't teach any STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) courses due to lack of basic facilities.

Students' poor living standards

Since 90 per cent of the students are refugees, it is inevitable that their living conditions affect the school's operations. Many students cannot afford school uniforms and the UNHCR has not helped yet.

When asked why she was wearing an unbuttoned shirt and a denim skirt that has no resemblance to a school uniform, Iranezera said that she only has her primary school uniform because she has not received her new one

Besides, all primary school students in the morning and afternoon shifts are given porridge while secondary students take porridge and lunch at school. The New Times was told that some secondary students survive only on the school's food.

The camp from which 90 per cent of the students come from, despite its small size and densely populated territory hosts 164,561 refugees in total, who are primarily from Burundi and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Among other challenges that Hakizimana says is a challenge is the issue of teen pregnancies that is hindering students' education. So far, around a hundred girls gave birth in 2019 in G.S Paysannat L only.

In a bid to keep teen mothers in school, the school welcomes and gives them time to nurse and take care of their babies alongside their studies.

Hakizima agrees that indeed, the studying conditions at G.S Paysannat that affects students can be made better. He suggested that with more funds and facilities, students like Iranezera will not have to lose hope in their studies.

One of the priority areas of Rwanda's National Strategy for Transformation 1 is to ensure digital literacy for all youth (16 to 30 years) by 2024.

The Government has been adding about 2,000 classrooms a year for the past nine years.

With school enrollment reaching over 95 per cent, but facilities remain insufficient, especially at the primary level. Rwanda currently needs more than 22,000 classrooms to phase out double shifting and reduce overcrowding as World Bank report on Rwanda Quality Basic Education for Human Capital Development Project highlights.