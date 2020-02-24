Nigeria Reiterates Support to Western Sahara People's Just Cause

23 February 2020
Sahara Press Service (El Aaiun)

Abuja — Foreign Minister Geoffrey Onyeama of Nigeria has reaffirmed his country's firm position over the just cause of Western Sahara people and their right to self-determination.

The minister made the statement when he received the ongoing ambassador of the Saharawi Arab Democratic Republic (SADR), Malainin Sidig, at the ministry's headquarters.

The meeting tackled "the developments of Western Sahara issue at both African and international levels, the different aspects of cooperation and ways to develop the historical relations between the two countries and the two brother peoples.

Speaking in the name of the government and people of the Saharawi Republic, the ambassador praised Nigerian State and people's historical support to Western Sahara people in its struggle.

A large number of Nigerian organizations are supporting the Saharawi people in its struggle for liberation and self-determination.

Read the original article on SPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sahara Press Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

