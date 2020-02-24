Nigeria: Green Africa Firms Up 2020 Launch Plans, Secures Additional A220s

Green Africa, a Lagos-based value airline, has added to the news that it has ordered fifty A220-300s from Airbus by also committing to lease an additional three of the aircraft from leasing company, GTLK Europe. The aircraft will allow Green Africa to set course for its planned launch of commercial operations in 2020.

Deliveries of the three aircraft - which are all brand new - will be completed by August 2020. Green Africa has selected the A220 for its operational characteristics, financial performance and environmental benefits, with the added advantage of superior passenger satisfaction and wide body style cabin comfort.

Babawande Afolabi, Founder and CEO of Green Africa, said, "It has been an incredible journey thus far - a Series A round of funding backed by some of the best players in the industry; a strong management team on the ground with a nuanced understanding of the local market; a marquee strategic partnership with Airbus for 50 firm A220-300s; and now a secured inaugural fleet with GTLK Europe that will help bridge the gap between now and when our Airbus order book starts delivering next year. The gTeam is beyond excited about and laser focused on getting Green Africa into the sky in 2020."

GTLK Europe Chief Executive Officer, Roman Lyadov, added, "On the back of the new Airbus order for 50 A220-300s, we are delighted to be able to provide Green Africa with its very first aircraft which will equip Green Africa with the capacity it needs for launch in 2020.

"Green Africa will be launching operations on a high with this aircraft - the A220-300 offers a state of the art platform for Green Africa to deliver on its mission to provide safe, reliable and affordable air travel to customers in Nigeria and across the broader African continent."