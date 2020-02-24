Kenya: Obado Calls for Urgent Measures to Avert Coronavirus Crisis

Nairobi — Migori Governor Okoth Obado Saturday called for urgent measures at ports of entries in the country to avert a coronavirus crisis which he noted that the country was ill-prepared to deal with.

Obado's sentiments at the fifth Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) public forum in Narok came against the backdrop of a warning by the World Health Organization (WHO) which noted, "Africa's unprepared health systems left the continent vulnerable to the COVID-19 disease," the AFP reported.

The outbreak which spilled out of China and has infected more than 77,000 people in more than 25 countries, the agency reported.

Obado called for more stringent measures including barring Chinese citizens coming from the hard-hit Wuhan city in Hubei province, where the menace has claimed 1,400 lives.

"As a country, we are not prepared to deal with that virus," the Governor asserted.

A precedent has been set by Israel, which recently turned away some 200 foreigners from South Korea only admitting 12 Israelis, who were quarantined.

While Kenya Airways has suspended flights to China, the country is still admitting flights from China or those connecting from the country.

Obado urged the national government not to compromise on the safety of Kenyans by being lenient on foreigners from countries battling the epidemic.

"If we are sincere to ourselves by saying BBI is about the country, we must protect our citizens until when the vaccine for the coronavirus will be found," he said.

What measures has the government adopted?

According to the Ministry of Health, surveillance has been heightened at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), the country's main international entry point, where all arriving passengers are being subjected to thorough medical scrutiny.

A few passengers have been quarantined but all cases turned negative.

In Africa, there has been only one fatality in Egypt.

But the menace is not too far away from home as it has spread to parts of the Middle East and Europe.

In Italy for example, the government on Sunday announced "extraordinary measures" to counter its spread.

There are about 79 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Italy.

In South Korea, 123 new cases were reported on Sunday alone, bringing the number of infections to more than 556.

The African Union (AU) on Saturday said despite the continent having had only one confirmed case of coronavirus, the effects of the outbreak that has hit China the hardest will be felt in the continent owing to its strong trade ties with the Asian economic giant.

There were 2,345 deaths reported mainly in China as at Saturday with over 75,000 infections.

AU Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki Saturday attributed this to the close economic ties between African countries and China with about 2 million Chinese living in the continent.

He was speaking during a summit under Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (AU CDC) on a coordinated response to the corona virus epidemic attended by African Ministers of Health in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

"Africa has confirmed only one case of coronavirus outbreak but Africa is already feeling the economic and social effects because China is one of our strong economic partners," Faki said.