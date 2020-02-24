Rwanda: Naomie Nishimwe Crowned Miss Rwanda 2020

Naomie Nishimwe, a senior-six graduate who represented the City of Kigali in the preliminaries, emerged the topmost contender for the beauty pageant, taking over from Meghan Nimwiza, Miss Rwanda 2019.

Naomie Nishimwe has been crowned Miss Rwanda 2020 amidst tight competition from 19 finalists, in a glamorous event held at the Intare Conference Arena.

Nishimwe, a senior-six graduate who represented the City of Kigali in the preliminaries, emerged the topmost contender for the beauty pageant, taking over from Meghan Nimwiza, Miss Rwanda 2019.

Phiona Umwiza emerged the first runner up, followed by Denise Mutesi, as second runner up of the contest.

On the other hand, Naomie Nishimwe became Miss Photogenic, Phiona Umwiza became Miss Congeniality, Nicole Ndenga Teta became Miss Heritage, while Alliance Irasubiza became Miss Popularity.

The winners emerged were chosen by the panel of judges-James Munyaneza, Jolly Mutesi, Sherrie Silver, Evelyne Umererwa, headed by Diogene Ntarindwa

The new beauty queen walked back home with a brand-new Suzuki Swift, courtesy of Rwanda Motors, a monthly salary of Rwf800,000 from Africa Improved Foods (AIF), and additional goodies from Miss Rwanda's partners.

She will also represent Rwanda at the Miss World 2020.