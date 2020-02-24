Nigeria: PDP Urges National Assembly to Probe Presidency

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on the National Assembly to undertake a forensic probe of the Buhari Presidency, following fresh reports of alleged clandestine plots by the government to pillage looted funds repatriated by the United States.

The party said in a statement yesterday by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, that the recent revelation had further exposed the fact that the administration had been "living a lie; parading as saints with a false anti-corruption posturing, whereas it has been swimming in a huge ocean of corruption and massive treasury looting."

The party said Presidency's failure to give a direct response to the issues raised by the US only validated the "widely held position that the administration is not only irredeemably corrupt but also serves as a haven for corrupt individuals."

"The PDP says the report that the Buhari-led government has been blocking attempts to recover part of the looted funds traced to Kebbi State Governor, Atiku Bagudu, the Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC) Governors Forum, who was reportedly indicted by the US for allegedly helping in transferring billions of dollar out of the country during the military era, speaks volumes of the corruption and concealments going on in the Buhari Presidency.

"Moreover, further revelations in the report that instead of recovering the stolen money, the federal government is even in the process of funneling $100 million (N36.3 billion) out of the looted funds to Governor Bagudu, highlights the humongous sleaze, duplicity and treachery that pervade the Buhari administration.

"From the report, it is clear that the Buhari Presidency has further smeared itself, and no longer commands the trust and confidence of stakeholders within and outside the country in its fight against corruption.

"The PDP therefore calls on the National Assembly to immediately redeem the image of our nation by invoking its statutory instruments to order a forensic investigation into the handling of repatriated funds given the huge corruption that have pervaded the Presidency," the party said.