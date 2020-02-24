Nigeria: PDP Urges National Assembly to Probe Presidency

23 February 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Saawua Terzungwe

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on the National Assembly to undertake a forensic probe of the Buhari Presidency, following fresh reports of alleged clandestine plots by the government to pillage looted funds repatriated by the United States.

The party said in a statement yesterday by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, that the recent revelation had further exposed the fact that the administration had been "living a lie; parading as saints with a false anti-corruption posturing, whereas it has been swimming in a huge ocean of corruption and massive treasury looting."

The party said Presidency's failure to give a direct response to the issues raised by the US only validated the "widely held position that the administration is not only irredeemably corrupt but also serves as a haven for corrupt individuals."

"The PDP says the report that the Buhari-led government has been blocking attempts to recover part of the looted funds traced to Kebbi State Governor, Atiku Bagudu, the Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC) Governors Forum, who was reportedly indicted by the US for allegedly helping in transferring billions of dollar out of the country during the military era, speaks volumes of the corruption and concealments going on in the Buhari Presidency.

"Moreover, further revelations in the report that instead of recovering the stolen money, the federal government is even in the process of funneling $100 million (N36.3 billion) out of the looted funds to Governor Bagudu, highlights the humongous sleaze, duplicity and treachery that pervade the Buhari administration.

"From the report, it is clear that the Buhari Presidency has further smeared itself, and no longer commands the trust and confidence of stakeholders within and outside the country in its fight against corruption.

"The PDP therefore calls on the National Assembly to immediately redeem the image of our nation by invoking its statutory instruments to order a forensic investigation into the handling of repatriated funds given the huge corruption that have pervaded the Presidency," the party said.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
U.S. Military Assures Africa of Ongoing Support
Togo's President Gnassingbé Re-Elected - Preliminary Results
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.