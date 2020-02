Tanzania: Mengi's Widow Accuses Family of Barring Her From Visiting Husband's Grave

The widow of Tanzanian billionaire Reginald Mengi and Tanzanian award-winning furniture designer Jacqueline Mengi has accused his family of barring her and their children from visiting his grave.

Jacqueline, now 40, has revealed how Mengi's family has kept her and her sons from visiting the billionaire's grave site.

She claims she had to seek permission from Mengi's family to get entry to her husband's grave.

"Nimenyamaza kwa mengi sana tu. Mmefikia hatua ya kunizuia mimi na wanangu kuingia kwenye kaburi la mume wangu, tunafukuzwa eti mpaka tuombe ruhusa ya kuingia kwenye kaburi la mume na baba wa watoto wangu! Nimechoka, sitakubali kuendelea kuona wanangu wakisononeka na sitakaa kimya," she tweeted.

-- Jacqueline N Mengi (@JNtuyabaliwe) February 22, 2020

Jacqueline and Mengi, who died in May 2019 at the age of 75, tied the knot in an expensive wedding held in Mauritius on March 28, 2015.

The couple was blessed with twin sons.

The media tycoon left behind $560 million for his wife and the twins.

However, it appears things have not been rosy for the former Miss Tanzania.