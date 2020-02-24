Rwanda: Tour Du Rwanda 2020 Gets Underway

23 February 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

The 12th edition of the Tour du Rwanda, an international race since 2009, kicks off today, February 23 and will climax on Sunday, March 1.

The race has attracted 16 teams and a total of 80 riders representing a record 26 nationalities.

Of the 16 teams making this year's peloton, Rwanda is represented by three teams, including the national team - also known as Team Rwanda - that comprises three former winners of the race.

Also, Rwanda is the most represented country with 15 riders, followed by Eritrea with nine.

On the opening day, the race flags off in the capital with Stage 1 and the riders will compete to a distance of 114.4km from Kigali to Rwamagana - in Eastern Province - and back to Kigali before quickly heading to Southern Province, in Huye District, in Stage 2 on Monday.

Under eight stages, including a 4.5km prologue at the infamous Wall of Kigali during Stage 7, will combine for a total distance of 899 kilometres. The race comprises 34 climbs, which make a combined elevation of 17.025km.

Stage 1 winner will go into Monday's second stage wearing the Yellow Jersey, sponsored by Rwanda Tea, as the 120.5km stage is expected to be dominated by a mix of categorised climbs, flat terrain and steep descends.

Samuel Mugisha, the 2018 Tour du Rwanda, will captain Sterling Magnell's five-man Team Rwanda that also comprises Jean Bosco Nsengimana, the 2015 winner, Joseph Areruya (2017 champion) along with Jean Claude Uwizeye and Bernabe Gahemba.

"It's going to be a tough race, but we are fit and mentally ready. We want to start strongly, then take the competition one stage at a time. Our ultimate target is the Yellow Jersey," Mugisha told Times Sport in an interview on Saturday.

This year marks the second time Tour du Rwanda is held under the UCI 2.1 category since its upgrade from 2.2 last year. Only Gabon's La Tropicale Amissa Bongo, in Africa, shares the same category with Tour du Rwanda.

Eritrean Metkel Eyob, featuring for German side Bike Aid, is the rider with most stage wins (5) in this year's peloton. Nsengimana, who is making his 10th Tour du Rwanda appearance, has four stage victories to his name.

Sunday (Stage 1)

Kigali - Rwamagana - Kigali (114.4 km)

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
U.S. Military Assures Africa of Ongoing Support
Togo's President Gnassingbé Re-Elected - Preliminary Results
Kenyans Eating Toxic Fish From China

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.