Rwanda: Six Named for World Half Marathon

23 February 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

The local athletics body (RAF) has named six runners to represent the country at the 2020 World Half Marathon Championships, due March 29 in Poland.

The all-men selection includes in-form Yves Nimubona, Emmanuel Mutabazi, Siraji Rubayita, Gilbert Dushimimana, Felicien Muhitira and John Hakizimana.

Speaking to this publication on Saturday, Olivier Umutangana, the RAF Secretary-General, said that the team was selected mainly based on their six runners' recent performances in the Kigali Half Marathon as well as Huye and Rwamagana Challenge Marathon events.

"Selecting the six athletes was based on their recent performances," he said.

"We are confident in their talent and abilities, and we will extend as much support to them as possible so they can represent well the country in Poland."

