Rwanda: Tour Du Rwanda 2020 - Kazakh Fedorov Soloes to Stage 1 Victory

Yevgeniy Fedorov has won the opening stage of Tour du Rwanda 2020 following a stunning solo attack with 25km to the finish of the 114.4km ride.

Riding for his home Kazakh side Vino-Astana Motors, Fedorov was from the start part of the leading group of three, along with Rwandan Renus Byiza Uhiriwe and Mongolian Maral-Erdene Batmunkh before escaping the duo shortly after 88km mark.

Not only is Fedorov - gold medallist of the Asian Under-23 Road Championships - making his Tour du Rwanda debut, but he is also the first rider from Kazakhstan to win a stage in the UCI 2.1 Africa Tour race.

The 20-year old was followed by Eritrea's pair of Henok Mulueberhan, representing the Eritrean national team, and Hailu Binian featuring for French side Nippo-Delko Provence, in second and third place, respectively, while Colombian Carlos Quintero finished fourth.

Meanwhile, Patrick Byukusenge, riding for Ignite Benediction club, was the best Rwandan rider of Stage 1 as he completed top five of the day, crossing the line 21 seconds behind stage winner Fedorov.

Rwanda had two riders among top ten and three inside the top 20, with Joseph Areruya finishing in 8th position, whereas Moise Mugisha was 13th.

Areruya, African Cyclist of the Year 2018, won the 2017 edition of the annual race.

Stage 1 (114.4km)

Top five

1. Yevgeniy Fedorov - 2:44:59

2. Henok Mulueberhan - 2:45:14

3. Hailu Binian - 2:25:17

4. Julian Carlos Quintero - 2:45:19

5. Patrick Byukusenge - 2:45:21

8. Joseph Areruya - 2:45:25

13. Moise Mugisha - 2:45:28